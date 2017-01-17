Former trustee wants back on Mount Prospect board
Former Mount Prospect village trustee A. John Korn has filed to run as a write-in candidate in the April 4 election. A. John Korn, who served 10 years as a village trustee, has filed as a write-in candidate in the April 4 election, making himself one of three candidates running for three open board seats.
