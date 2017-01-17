Former trustee wants back on Mount Pr...

Former trustee wants back on Mount Prospect board

Wednesday Jan 18

Former Mount Prospect village trustee A. John Korn has filed to run as a write-in candidate in the April 4 election. A. John Korn, who served 10 years as a village trustee, has filed as a write-in candidate in the April 4 election, making himself one of three candidates running for three open board seats.

Des Plaines, IL

