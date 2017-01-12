Des Plaines to host replica Vietnam memorial

Des Plaines has been selected as a site for "The Wall That Heals," a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The traveling exhibit, which includes a 250-foot replica of the memorial and a mobile education center, will be at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. The city was one of 64 communities in the Chicago area to apply for the exhibit, Des Plaines VFW Post 2992 Commander Mike Lake said.

