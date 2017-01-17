Des Plaines mayor plans to veto spending extra $10,000 on probe
Des Plaines aldermen narrowly approved spending $10,000 for polygraph tests Tuesday as part of an investigation into who leaked documents to the Daily Herald, but Mayor Matt Bogusz said he'll veto spending more tax dollars on the probe. Aldermen voted 5-3 to pay additional money to Chicago-based firm Hillard Heintze, which the city has already paid $30,000 to conduct the internal investigation.
