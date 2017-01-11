Des Plaines man pleads guilty to burglaries
In exchange for his guilty plea, Humberto Moran, 19, was sentenced to two years TASC probation. TASC -- which stands for Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities -- is an alternative to incarceration for nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.
