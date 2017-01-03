Des Plaines Kiwanis Club provides 'Shoes for Kids'
Pictured, from the left, with shopping invitations and receipts, are Linda Traina, Shari Caine, Paul Hertel, Carolsue Walker and Brenda Murphy. Kiwanis members met 110 children at the local Kmart store to shop for new boots or shoes for the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|TeaRump Idiots
|1,472,415
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|District 1
|232,978
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 min
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|18 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,092
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|19 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,837
|outrage white man tortured in chicago
|33 min
|Ultimate Cracker
|23
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|57 min
|GEORGIA
|2,353
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC