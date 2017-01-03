Des Plaines Kiwanis Club provides 'Sh...

Des Plaines Kiwanis Club provides 'Shoes for Kids'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

Pictured, from the left, with shopping invitations and receipts, are Linda Traina, Shari Caine, Paul Hertel, Carolsue Walker and Brenda Murphy. Kiwanis members met 110 children at the local Kmart store to shop for new boots or shoes for the winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min TeaRump Idiots 1,472,415
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min District 1 232,978
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 min Lovey3639 62,716
last post wins! (Apr '13) 18 min They cannot kill ... 2,092
last post wins! (Dec '10) 19 min They cannot kill ... 2,837
outrage white man tortured in chicago 33 min Ultimate Cracker 23
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 57 min GEORGIA 2,353
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC