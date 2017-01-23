Des Plaines history center starts 50t...

Des Plaines history center starts 50th anniversary celebration with poster contest

Sunday Jan 22

The history center, 781 Pearson St., is asking kids in kindergarten through high school to submit posters using any media, including watercolor, crayon, acrylic, pencils or marker. The themes include be "Changes in Des Plaines" or "Pride in My City -- Des Plaines."

