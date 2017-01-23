Des Plaines history center starts 50th anniversary celebration with poster contest
The history center, 781 Pearson St., is asking kids in kindergarten through high school to submit posters using any media, including watercolor, crayon, acrylic, pencils or marker. The themes include be "Changes in Des Plaines" or "Pride in My City -- Des Plaines."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Alternate News Ag...
|62,988
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Panks
|1,484,678
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|6 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,909
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|7 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,197
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|12 min
|Sublime1
|104,766
|Dear Abby 1-25 (edited)
|28 min
|Mrs Gladys Kravitz
|2
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|54 min
|RACE
|10,127
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC