Des Plaines History Center celebrates...

Des Plaines History Center celebrates 50th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Daily Herald

The Des Plaines History Center is observing its 50th year in 2017, and plans activities and events to celebrate this milestone anniversary. The first event of the year is a poster contest for children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min chapstick3221 1,485,082
"Wooden Girl" a bit Weird 24 min DO IT 4
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 28 min INFOWARZ 234,934
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... 30 min HeStillDontGetIt 3
News Politicians across US in trouble for social med... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 14
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 5 hr Sublime1 104,774
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 7 hr honeymylove 2,397
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC