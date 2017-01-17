Dense Fog Advisory discontinued a " f...

Dense Fog Advisory discontinued a " flooding in parts of the Chicago area early this Tuesday morning

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

While visibility has improved dramatically in most sections and the area-wide Dense Fog Advisory is no longer in effect, overnight thunderstorm downpours in excess of an inch and subsequent heavy runoff of frozen soils has triggered Flood Warnings until 7:45AM CST this Tuesday morning for urban areas and small streams in parts of Cook, DuPage and Will Counties. Flooded roads were reported in Morton Grove, Des Plaines and Naperville overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,479,928
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 14 min Susanm 10,067
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 24 min Panks 62,886
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 36 min JRB 234,029
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 39 min Boo hoo 104,712
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 7,988
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 2 hr GEORGIA 2,380
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC