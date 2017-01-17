Dense Fog Advisory discontinued a " flooding in parts of the Chicago area early this Tuesday morning
While visibility has improved dramatically in most sections and the area-wide Dense Fog Advisory is no longer in effect, overnight thunderstorm downpours in excess of an inch and subsequent heavy runoff of frozen soils has triggered Flood Warnings until 7:45AM CST this Tuesday morning for urban areas and small streams in parts of Cook, DuPage and Will Counties. Flooded roads were reported in Morton Grove, Des Plaines and Naperville overnight.
