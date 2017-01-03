Binny's Continues Expansion

Binny's has taken over most of its Chicago chain competitors' locations. The chain is opening an average of three new stores a year "We want to grow at a healthy pace, but organically, not ever sacrificing standards along the way," said Doug Jeffirs, the Lincolnwood, Illinois-based director of wine sales for the 35-location chain.

