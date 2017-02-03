Benefit set for Des Plaines Elementary District 62 grant funds
The benefit is 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Cafe La Cave, 2777 Mannheim Road in Des Plaines. This year's theme of "Keep Calm and Laugh" will be highlighted with improv group By Active Improv, which includes district staff.
