Benefit set for Des Plaines Elementary District 62 grant funds

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Daily Herald

The benefit is 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Cafe La Cave, 2777 Mannheim Road in Des Plaines. This year's theme of "Keep Calm and Laugh" will be highlighted with improv group By Active Improv, which includes district staff.

