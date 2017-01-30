ArtReach and Spotlite Theatrix Produc...

ArtReach and Spotlite Theatrix Production present children's classic

Thursday Jan 26

The "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" cast includes, front row: Katie Kroll as Violet; Max Gould as Charlie; and Theresa McAtee as Veruca Salt; second row: Sam Gould as Mike Tee Vee; and Daniel Rau as Augustus Gloop; third row: Kevin Foss as Willie Wonka. Based on the Roald Dahl tale, this comedic and fantastical play follows young Charlie Bucket and his Grandpa Joe as they join a small group of contest winners who get to tour the magical and mysterious factory of eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka.

Des Plaines, IL

