After prodding by Bluhm, Emanuel push...

After prodding by Bluhm, Emanuel pushed against racinos

In the months leading up to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's 2015 re-election, members of the family that controls Illinois' most successful casino gave $300,000 to his campaign. Just five days into Emanuel's second term, Rivers Casino chairman Neil Bluhm called in a request.

