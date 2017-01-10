After prodding by Bluhm, Emanuel pushed against racinos
In the months leading up to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's 2015 re-election, members of the family that controls Illinois' most successful casino gave $300,000 to his campaign. Just five days into Emanuel's second term, Rivers Casino chairman Neil Bluhm called in a request.
