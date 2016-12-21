Thousands flock to Des Plaines for Guadalupe celebration

Thousands braved a winter storm Sunday to celebrate the annual feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, with some pilgrims traveling all day by foot and others walking on their knees through wet snow to pray. Visitors to the annual celebration at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the campus of Maryville Academy brought concerns about national policy, particularly immigration issues, but also personal, everyday problems, said the shrine's new rector, the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.