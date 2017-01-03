Prominent Northwest suburban deaths of 2016
Lee Alfano: Had a 30-year career with the Des Plaines Police Department including seven as chief, during which the department investigated the 1978 disappearance of teenager Robert Piest -- ultimately leading to the arrest of mass murderer John Wayne Gacy. Died June 15, age 92. Peggy Anderson: A 1956 graduate of Arlington High School, Anderson was a features writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer when she published "Nurse" in 1978, which eventually sold more than 2 million copies.
