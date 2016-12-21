Man Sues McDonald's, Claims He Was Cl...

Man Sues McDonald's, Claims He Was Clowned By Extra Value Meals

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Eater

This lawsuit is about the principle, not the extra 41 cents. That's what a suburban Chicago man said when discussing the reasons behind his lawsuit against the owners of two suburban McDonald's he patronized this fall, as he alleges the chain's over-charging for their cheeseburger Extra Value Meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min Dripz197 1,466,122
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min JRB 231,999
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
The Color of Crime in Chicago. 3 hr former democrat 53
Are democrats destroyed? 3 hr DEAD AS JFK 51
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr SweLL GirL 9,915
if u see a creepy clown . 4 hr ITs Probably Hillary 8
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,734

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC