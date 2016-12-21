Man Sues McDonald's, Claims He Was Clowned By Extra Value Meals
This lawsuit is about the principle, not the extra 41 cents. That's what a suburban Chicago man said when discussing the reasons behind his lawsuit against the owners of two suburban McDonald's he patronized this fall, as he alleges the chain's over-charging for their cheeseburger Extra Value Meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Dripz197
|1,466,122
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|JRB
|231,999
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The Color of Crime in Chicago.
|3 hr
|former democrat
|53
|Are democrats destroyed?
|3 hr
|DEAD AS JFK
|51
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,915
|if u see a creepy clown .
|4 hr
|ITs Probably Hillary
|8
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC