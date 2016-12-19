Lawsuit: Extra Value Meals aren't suc...

Lawsuit: Extra Value Meals aren't such a value

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Daily Gazette

An Illinois man has filed a lawsuit against a McDonald's franchisee, alleging the restaurant operator engaged in deceptive business practices because "Extra Value Meals" cost more than the items ordered separately. DES PLAINES – A Des Plaines man has filed a lawsuit against a local McDonald's franchisee, alleging the restaurant operator engaged in deceptive business practices because “Extra Value Meals” cost more than the items ordered separately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Dr Phil 231,949
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Brad 1,465,808
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Mothra 62,584
MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA... 4 hr fatuous1 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 4 hr Susanm 9,912
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 7,976
Merry Jingle Bells 10 hr Merry-Christmas2All 2
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC