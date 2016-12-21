Kankakee top quality river
Rock Creek in Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see - on its way through Kankakee River State Park - is one of the cleanest streams in Illinois. The Kankakee River remains the best for water quality in the state, according to the 2016 Illinois River Watch Program Report, released last week.
