Judge grants abortion info injunction

Judge grants abortion info injunction

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Northwest Herald

ROCKFORD – An Illinois judge has suspended a state requirement that health care providers who oppose abortion must give information or referrals to patients seeking the procedure. Winnebago County Judge Eugene Doherty granted an injunction Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by medical providers who oppose abortion, saying they “raised a fair question as to whether their right to be free from government compelled speech is violated.” The ruling applies to northern Illinois clinics that brought the lawsuit, including Aid for Women, which has centers in Chicago, Cicero and Des Plaines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Susanm 1,466,374
Black Lives Matter-Black Blood is on Your Hands 36 min Jim 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 39 min District 1 232,057
yes white lives matters 1 hr former democrat 2
News 11 dead, 33 wounded in shootings so far Christm... 1 hr former democrat 1
Confidence in military preparing. 2 hr Sam I Am 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr CrunchyBacon 104,628
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC