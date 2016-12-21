Holiday Lights Contest Winners
Introducing the Daily Herald Holiday Lights Contest winners for 2016. Regional homes in Elburn, Naperville, Oakwood Hills, Gurnee, and Des Plaines were voted Editor's Choice winners, and an overall winner was selected by readers.
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Dr Phil
|231,949
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Brad
|1,465,808
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|62,584
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|4 hr
|fatuous1
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Susanm
|9,912
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|7,976
|Merry Jingle Bells
|10 hr
|Merry-Christmas2All
|2
