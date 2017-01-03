Fire injures 2 in Des Plaines

Fire injures 2 in Des Plaines

Saturday Dec 31

Two people were taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries after a fire broke out in a Des Plaines apartment building, authorities said. A third person sought medical attention, but was treated and released at the scene of the fire on the 900 block of Beau Drive, Des Plaines fire Battalion Chief Ken Palenik said Saturday.

