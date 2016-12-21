Fear of Trump pledges linger at Our Lady of Guadalupe feast

Heckel Villa noticed something different as tens of thousands of Catholics made their annual pilgrimage to a suburban Chicago shrine to Mexico's revered patron saint. As always, they brought daily concerns about family and health, but the daughter of Mexican immigrants who's worked and worshipped for years at one of the largest shrines to Our Lady of Guadalupe in the U.S. said it was fear and anxiety about President-elect Donald Trump's approach to immigration that permeated their prayers.

