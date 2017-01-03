Family sues over death at Des Plaines community center

A week before Christmas last year, Alexandra Frunza was sitting on a leg exercise machine at the Prairie Lakes Community Center in Des Plaines when she slumped over and fell to the floor. The 28-year-old medical student from Des Plaines, who was home from school at St. George's University in Grenada, was pronounced dead two hours later at a hospital, said David Statham, her family's attorney.

