Family sues over death at Des Plaines community center
A week before Christmas last year, Alexandra Frunza was sitting on a leg exercise machine at the Prairie Lakes Community Center in Des Plaines when she slumped over and fell to the floor. The 28-year-old medical student from Des Plaines, who was home from school at St. George's University in Grenada, was pronounced dead two hours later at a hospital, said David Statham, her family's attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Brad
|1,471,049
|Chicago struggles to combat street violence
|8 min
|former democrat
|1
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|13 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,077
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|29 min
|Coffee Party
|232,658
|Chicago's Biggest Snobs (Nov '10)
|35 min
|jesse james
|28
|Are democrats destroyed?
|44 min
|OBAMANATION
|152
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|49 min
|Go Blue Forever
|104,655
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC