Des Plaines mulls impact fees for building parks

Thursday Dec 22

With residential developments sprouting up across Des Plaines and more on the way, the city has been mulling requirements for builders to include green space in projects or pay fees. City staff and the Des Plaines Park District proposed rules Monday during the city council meeting, but aldermen sent the plan back for changes, complaining some parts were too stringent or ambiguous.

