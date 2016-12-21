Des Plaines man gets 27 years in brutal knife attack in theater parking lot

A Des Plaines man who brutally stabbed a female co-worker nearly two years ago, was sentenced to a near-maximum 27 years in prison Thursday by a Lake County judge who rejected assertions it should have been less. Judge Daniel Shanes acknowledged Daniel Dion's arrest for trying to kill Katie King of Vernon Hills was his first contact with the criminal justice system and that he had "challenges" in his life.

