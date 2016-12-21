Des Plaines adding signal at Northwest Highway, Broadway
Des Plaines is spending about $453,000 to help the state transportation department install a traffic signal and build an eastbound left-turn lane to help traffic flow at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Broadway Street. The state plans to bid the project in January, subject to funding being available.
