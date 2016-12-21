Des Plaines adding signal at Northwes...

Des Plaines adding signal at Northwest Highway, Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Daily Herald

Des Plaines is spending about $453,000 to help the state transportation department install a traffic signal and build an eastbound left-turn lane to help traffic flow at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Broadway Street. The state plans to bid the project in January, subject to funding being available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,629
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,469,243
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr Karl Marx 75
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dale 232,352
News 2016: Chicago's greatest dining year ever? 3 hr former democrat 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 5 hr carmino seranni 104,647
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,271
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC