VIDEO: Area residents read the Declaration of Independence
We first posted this video on July 4, 2010, but we love it so much we thought it was worth a rerun on this national holiday: Out of the red, white and blue, it occurred to us that our third President, one Thomas Jefferson , who loved new gadgets and devices and inventions and discoveries, would have gotten a kick out of our little digital camera, the size of a deck of cards, not much smaller than a hand-held booklet-sized copy of what is known as the Declaration of Independence. It was 241 years ago that our Founders were "cutting and pasting" their final draft of what became known as that treasured and precious document, the Declaration of Independence, whose primary author was the then 33 year-old future President Jefferson.
