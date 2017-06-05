This High School Girl Made A Map Iden...

This High School Girl Made A Map Identifying Every Abortion Clinic In The U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Refinery 29

An 18-year-old girl from Des Moines, WA just made it a whole lot easier to find a local abortion clinic . While interning for Legal Voice , an organization that uses the law to make changes for the most marginalized communities, Maddy Rasmussen realized that it wasn't always easy for people to find information about abortion clinics online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) May 25 Musikologist 7
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May '17 Jenskeys 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Apr '17 Melissa Compton 7
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC