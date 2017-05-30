Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's secret struggles

Ivanka sports bold lipstick and a short monochrome dress to face soaring temperatures in D.C. a day after she shunned her father's historic Paris climate accord snub She didn't miss a beat! Unflappable Ananya Vinay, 12, wins National Spelling Bee and a $40,000 prize after spelling words 'marocain, 'gifblaar' and 'heiligenschein' EXCLUSIVE: Mounting bills and scrapes with the law - How Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau struggled before he filed for separation from his ex-teacher turned wife Documents obtained by DailyMail.com expose the financial struggles and brushes with police during Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's marriage Letourneau was 34-years-old and a married mother of four young children when she began having a relationship with Fualaau, who was 12 and her student They married in 2005, the year after Letourneau was released from prison for second-degree rape of a child ... (more)

