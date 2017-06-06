Dad calleda he wants to Dive

Father's Day is coming up soon - Sunday, June 18 - and here's a great and unique Father's Day gift idea: Bring Dad to TL Sea Diving's Discover Pool Night on Tuesday, June 27, from 7 - 10 p.m. and discover a Scuba intro, Dry Suit experiences, Peak Performance Buoyancy, and the excitement of a DPV underwater scooter! Whether Dad is already a diver or wants to try something new, he's sure to enjoy this unique experience with you. The team at TL Sea Diving are friendly and LOVE to welcome those new to the sport, along with seasoned divers of all kinds.

