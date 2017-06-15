Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Re...

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 5-BD in...

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

The first Open House is in Normandy Park, and will be held this Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18 : Enjoy peek sound & mountain views from the entertainment size deck or head to The Cove w/your lot A Beach Rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) May 25 Musikologist 7
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May '17 Jenskeys 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Apr '17 Melissa Compton 7
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC