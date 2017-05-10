Two Tukwila teens stabbed by woman from Des Moines in Seattle Tuesday night
Two teens from Tukwila - a 16-year old male and 19-year old female - were stabbed by a woman from Des Moines in an altercation in Seattle Tuesday night, May 9. Police say that at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a fight involving several individuals occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 73rd Place S. . During the fight, someone in the group used pepper spray, and a 23-year old woman from Des Moines used a knife to stab the two victims.
Add your comments below
