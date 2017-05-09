Police: Man Shot Near Des Moines Elementary School Tuesday
Des Moines television station KCCI reports that shots were fired Tuesday afternoon near Monroe Elementary School, sending the school into lockdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Apr 28
|Melissa Compton
|7
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 11
|Wildchild
|2
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar '17
|jbrown
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC