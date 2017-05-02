No federal liability seen with sanctuary ordinance, Burien City Council told

Burien City Attorney Lisa Marshall told the City Council at its Monday night meeting not to worry about threats from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding stripping federal dollars from so-called "sanctuary cities" because the local ordinance doesn't use the term "sanctuary." Councilmember Stephen Armstrong wanted to know if threats by President Donald Trump or Sessions about potential penalties or liability from the Administration over supporting so-called sanctuary city ordinances would affect Burien.

