Metro partners with Des Moines and Normandy Park to pilot new transportation solutions

King County Metro has partnered with the Cities of Des Moines and Normandy Park to pilot new transportation services for commuters and residents as the area experiences an influx of new employers. As a first step, Metro wants to hear from area workers through an online survey about their transportation needs.

