Memorial for Highline teacher Lonny Kaneko
Kaneko, a Japanese American, was a poet, playwright, essayist, short-story writer, and, for 50 years, a teacher at Highline College in Des Moines, Wash. He was born to Nisei parents in 1939 in Seattle and spent three years in the Minidoka camp in Idaho during World War II.
