Memorial for Highline teacher Lonny K...

Memorial for Highline teacher Lonny Kaneko

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Kaneko, a Japanese American, was a poet, playwright, essayist, short-story writer, and, for 50 years, a teacher at Highline College in Des Moines, Wash. He was born to Nisei parents in 1939 in Seattle and spent three years in the Minidoka camp in Idaho during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Federal Way Music Thread (Jan '14) May 25 Musikologist 7
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May 11 Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May 10 Jenskeys 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Apr '17 Melissa Compton 7
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC