Former Des Moines man sentenced to 27 years in prison for production...
A former Des Moines, Washington man was sentenced today in U.S. District court in Seattle to 27 years in prison and lifetime of supervised release for producing and possessing images of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. ROBERT D. THORSON, 58, was convicted following a four-day trial in February 2017.
