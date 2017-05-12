Former Des Moines man sentenced to 27...

Former Des Moines man sentenced to 27 years in prison for production...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Highline Times

A former Des Moines, Washington man was sentenced today in U.S. District court in Seattle to 27 years in prison and lifetime of supervised release for producing and possessing images of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. ROBERT D. THORSON, 58, was convicted following a four-day trial in February 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) 10 hr Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) Thu Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May 10 Jenskeys 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Apr 28 Melissa Compton 7
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC