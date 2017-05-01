Disney's Michael Mantenuto left K-9 u...

Disney's Michael Mantenuto left K-9 unit before suicide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Michael Mantenuto's friends spoke out about his struggle with mental health 'demons' leading up to his suicide in Des Moines, Washington Mantenuto adored being a K-9 handler, but told a friend he needed to transfer to a new job so he could get his life together The married father-of-two died from a gunshot wound to the mouth - his body was not discovered until 12 hours later at Saltwater State Park Michael Mantenuto was hospitalized for depression in 2015 and had a history of mental health problems dating back to the time before he started acting, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Fri Melissa Compton 7
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 33
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC