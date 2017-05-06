Aviation Day at SeaTac inspires more than 1200 students to let their dreams take flight
The Ninth Annual Aviation Day on Saturday, May 6th, hosted by the Port of Seattle, Boeing and Alaska Airlines saw more than 1200 teenagers from around Puget Sound and beyond come to the Alaska Airlines hangars at Sea-Tac airport to be inspired, learn and make connections with people, equipment and programs in aviation and aeronautics. The event began nine years ago as a tour for Boy and Girl Scouts and has evolved over time into something more like an aviation and aeronautics job fair.
