Wastemobile hazardous waste collection at Des Moines Marina this weekend

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Waterland Blog

The Wastemobile, a traveling household hazardous waste collection service in King County, continues its 2017 season with a collection event at the Des Moines Marina this weekend - Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. The Wastemobile will be in the Des Moines Marina parking lot, 22307 Dock St., Des Moines, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Residents can drop off household hazardous waste items including pesticides, oil-based paints, automotive products , fluorescent bulbs/tubes and other items without a charge.

