Wastemobile hazardous waste collection at Des Moines Marina this weekend
The Wastemobile, a traveling household hazardous waste collection service in King County, continues its 2017 season with a collection event at the Des Moines Marina this weekend - Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. The Wastemobile will be in the Des Moines Marina parking lot, 22307 Dock St., Des Moines, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Residents can drop off household hazardous waste items including pesticides, oil-based paints, automotive products , fluorescent bulbs/tubes and other items without a charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 12
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar '17
|jbrown
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar '17
|read3444
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar '17
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC