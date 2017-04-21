Wastemobile hazardous waste collection at Des Moines Marina this weekend

The Wastemobile, a traveling household hazardous waste collection service in King County, continues its 2017 season with a collection event at the Des Moines Marina this weekend - Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. The Wastemobile will be in the Des Moines Marina parking lot, 22307 Dock St., Des Moines, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Residents can drop off household hazardous waste items including pesticides, oil-based paints, automotive products , fluorescent bulbs/tubes and other items without a charge.

