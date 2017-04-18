Washington considers permanent sex as...

Washington considers permanent sex assault protection orders

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo, Calissa Knox poses for a photo at a beach near her home in Des Moines, Wash. Knox has been visiting the beach since childhood, but became apprehensive when the man who sexually abused her moved a block away from it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 12 ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
Overseas Education Consultant Mar 22 jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar '17 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC