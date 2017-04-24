There are on the Right Wing News story from Monday Apr 10, titled Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Crime Rate Than Non-Sanctuary Cities. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

Surprise! Sanctuary cities do, indeed, experience higher crime rates than do non-sanctuary cities, an in-depth WND analysis of the most recent study of the question reveals. An August 2016 study of the relationship between "sanctuary city" policies and crime rates shows that cities refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities consistently have significantly higher violent crimes rates than do non-sanctuary cities with similar populations and demographics, WND has found.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.