Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Crime Rate Than Non-Sanctuary Cities
There are 3 comments on the Right Wing News story from Monday Apr 10, titled Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Crime Rate Than Non-Sanctuary Cities. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
Surprise! Sanctuary cities do, indeed, experience higher crime rates than do non-sanctuary cities, an in-depth WND analysis of the most recent study of the question reveals. An August 2016 study of the relationship between "sanctuary city" policies and crime rates shows that cities refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities consistently have significantly higher violent crimes rates than do non-sanctuary cities with similar populations and demographics, WND has found.
what is it that is keeping the leaders of sanctuary cities from being charged with the federal felonies they are committing ? is it fear? are the under threat? or is our whole government completely corrupt?
there is a federal law making it a federal felony for anyone including local governments to aid abet harbor and shield illegal aliens. it looks like we still have not drained the swamp and all are dirty until these so called leaders are charged arrested convicted and sent to prison.
again time to contact those who are in place to enforce federal laws,taking away funds or the threat to is failing,without warning the feds need to come into these areas and arrest these leaders. what is the hold up?
thought it was the left who supported crime,it is being proven both sides support crime.
Is anyone shocked????
Actually, sanctuary city like training school for criminalz.
And you sayz it serve no purpose.
