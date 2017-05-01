'Miracle' actor Michael Mantenuto commits suicide at 35
According to Boston station WCVB , the actor was found dead in his car by police in Des Moines, Washington. The King County medical examiner's office in Seattle determined his death resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reported.
