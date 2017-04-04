LETTER: 'I believe the Council Leadership is a menace to Public Safetya '
It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The B-Town Blog nor its staff: ] I believe the Council Leadership is a menace to Public Safety. Your failure to require them to focus on Burien priorities shows that crime is not important to you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar 22
|jbrown
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar 10
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC