Learn about 'The Woodmont Dock Raid-Story of Roy Olmstead' on Wed. May 10

Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston will present 'The Woodmont Dock Raid - Story of Roy Olmstead' at a fundraiser for the Des Moines Historical Society on Wednesday, May 10, from 7 - 9 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, Roy Olmstead, the Northwest's most notorious and beloved bootlegger, was captured by federal Prohibition agents on the Woodmont Dock in Des Moines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.