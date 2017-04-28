Learn about 'The Woodmont Dock Raid-S...

Learn about 'The Woodmont Dock Raid-Story of Roy Olmstead' on Wed. May 10

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston will present 'The Woodmont Dock Raid - Story of Roy Olmstead' at a fundraiser for the Des Moines Historical Society on Wednesday, May 10, from 7 - 9 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, Roy Olmstead, the Northwest's most notorious and beloved bootlegger, was captured by federal Prohibition agents on the Woodmont Dock in Des Moines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 33
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar '17 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC