Learn about 'The Woodmont Dock Raid-Story of Roy Olmstead' on Wed. May 10
Local historian/lawyer/writer Steve Edmiston will present 'The Woodmont Dock Raid - Story of Roy Olmstead' at a fundraiser for the Des Moines Historical Society on Wednesday, May 10, from 7 - 9 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, Roy Olmstead, the Northwest's most notorious and beloved bootlegger, was captured by federal Prohibition agents on the Woodmont Dock in Des Moines.
