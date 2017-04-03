Lawsuit filed against bowling coach a...

Lawsuit filed against bowling coach accused in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A South King County bowling coach from Burien is now sued for abuse against a child, weeks after he was criminally charged with possessing child pornography. A South King County bowling coach from Burien is now sued for abuse against a child, weeks after he was criminally charged with possessing child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
Overseas Education Consultant Mar 22 jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar 10 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for King County was issued at April 06 at 11:05AM PDT

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC