Lawsuit filed against bowling coach accused in child porn case
A South King County bowling coach from Burien is now sued for abuse against a child, weeks after he was criminally charged with possessing child pornography. A South King County bowling coach from Burien is now sued for abuse against a child, weeks after he was criminally charged with possessing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Overseas Education Consultant
|Mar 22
|jbrown
|2
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way
|Mar 10
|Jenn M
|6
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC