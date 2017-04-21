Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: New...

The first Open House is this brand new unit in Ballard, open on both Saturday and Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m.: Boasting all of today's finest modern finishes with a touch of elegance, featuring hardwood floors throughout your 1st Floor LDK. Lastly - but not to say the very least - enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck! The second Open House is this exceptional 2-level condo in Des Moines, open this Sunday, April 23 from 1 - 4 p.m.: Owner's suite is a true retreat with spa-like bath featuring heated floors, jetted tub, and big glass shower with dual shower heads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.