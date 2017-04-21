Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Re...

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: New...

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

The first Open House is this brand new unit in Ballard, open on both Saturday and Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m.: Boasting all of today's finest modern finishes with a touch of elegance, featuring hardwood floors throughout your 1st Floor LDK. Lastly - but not to say the very least - enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck! The second Open House is this exceptional 2-level condo in Des Moines, open this Sunday, April 23 from 1 - 4 p.m.: Owner's suite is a true retreat with spa-like bath featuring heated floors, jetted tub, and big glass shower with dual shower heads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 12 ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
Overseas Education Consultant Mar 22 jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar '17 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC