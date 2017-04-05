B-Town Biz: PCC Natural Markets will be opening new location in Burien

PCC Natural Markets , the largest community-owned food market in the U.S. and one of Seattle's original grocers, on Wednesday announced plans to open a new location in Burien. Located in Five Corners Shopping Center at 15840 1st Ave. South , the approximately 20,000 square foot store will open in early 2018 and bring around 100 jobs to the surrounding communities.

