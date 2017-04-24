After 70 years, Des Moines business F...

After 70 years, Des Moines business Furney's Nursery is closing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Normandy Park Blog

After 70 years in business in Des Moines, Furney's Nursery announced on Monday, April 24 that it will be closing at the end of May. "It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that Furney's Nursery will be closing its doors at the end of May," they said in a statement. "This includes both the wholesale and retail divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Normandy Park Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way 2 hr Melissa Compton 7
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 33
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
Overseas Education Consultant Mar '17 jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar '17 read3444 1
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC