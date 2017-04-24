After 70 years, Des Moines business Furney's Nursery is closing
After 70 years in business in Des Moines, Furney's Nursery announced on Monday, April 24 that it will be closing at the end of May. "It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that Furney's Nursery will be closing its doors at the end of May," they said in a statement. "This includes both the wholesale and retail divisions.
