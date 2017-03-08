Washington Senate Passes Pregnancy Outcome Bill On International Women's Day
On International Women's Day, some women walked out of their workspaces or wore the color red in solidarity. Women in the Washington Senate showed off their scarlet themed wardrobes, but didn't travel too far.
