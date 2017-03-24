Police in Des Moines fatally shoot ma...

Police in Des Moines fatally shoot machete-wielding man

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Police say that around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home at S. 234th Street and 17th Place S. , where an armed man was behaving erratically. The other male in the house also wasn't hurt, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overseas Education Consultant Wed jbrown 2
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Wed read3444 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Mar 20 Doodle Tromp 27
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Federal Way Mar 10 Jenn M 6
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Des Moines, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC